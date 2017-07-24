ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas turned 70

on Monday ,was born July 24, 1947 in Sialkot.

One of Pakistan’s most stylish, elegant batsman with timing

and precision as his strengths mainly, and a high bat lift, Abbas

made his Test debut for Pakistan in October 1969 against New Zealand

at Karachi.

When set was set he could score runs in boundaries more often

and it became difficult for bowlers to get him out. He is also the

only Asian to have a century of centuries to his name in First-Class

cricket, which also speaks volumes about his potential as a run-

getter and as a high-quality batsman more importantly.

He, although didn’t get the kind of farewell he deserved when he announced his retirement from cricket.

In 78 Test matches for Pakistan, Abbas had 5,062 runs in

his kitty. Among those were 12 hundreds and 20 half-centuries.

His average was 44.79 and his highest was a massive 274-run knock

against England at Edgbaston in 1971. In the One-Day International

(ODI) format he had 2,572 runs in just 62 matches.

His average was 47.62 and he batted with a strike rate of 84.80. He had 7 centuries and 13 fifties in the limited overs format. He made his ODI debut against England in August 1974 at Nottingham.

His First-class records were worth acknowledging. He played in

459 matches, scored 34,843 runs at an average of 51.54. There were

108 tons and 158 fifties in those.

Abbas was in June 2015 named as the President of the International

Cricket Council (ICC).