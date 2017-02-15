Asian audit institutions discuss outcomes of strategic development

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Eleven members of Asian Organization
of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held 51st Governing Board
Meeting at Bali, Indonesia to discuss the outcomes of strategic
development.
The meeting was opened by the Chairman of Indonesia’s Supreme
Audit Agency (BPK) Harry Azhar Azis and was attended by Pakistan,
Indonesia, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Saudi Arabia,
Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam, as well as audit committees from
Jordan and Mongolia; and observers from China, INTOSAI Development
Initiative, and ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI), according to a press release received here on Wednesday.
The meeting discussed the preparation of 2018-2020 multi-year
budget, ASOSAIs capacity building report, progress of 2016-2021
strategic achievement report, journal, as well as the cooperation
of ASOSAI with regional organizations and reports from the ASOSAIs
working groups and committees.
The Auditor General of Pakistan Rana Assad Amin represented
Pakistan in the meeting.
Pakistan is an active member of the ASOSAI Governing Board
and Capacity Development Committee.
As a member of ASOSAI Governing Board, Pakistan plays a
strategic role in creating the policies and determining ASOSAIs
strategic decisions.
Rana Assad Amin presented reports on three agenda items of
the meeting, report on the activities of International Organization
of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), 11th ASOSAI Research
Project `Audit of PPP arrangements and recognition of Economic
Co-operation Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ECOSAI) as
a regional sub-group of ASOSAI
The AGP also took up case with the Governing Board members
regarding the recognition of ECOSAI as a regional group of ASOSAI.
With the recognition of ECOSAI as a sub-group of ASOSAI, it
is expected that the ECOSAI member will benefit from the support
provided by ASOSAI.
Besides, three ECOSAI members i.e. Turkmenistan, TRNC and
Uzbekistan who are presently not members of ASOSAI, can also be
motivated to join ASOSAI and later INTOSAI.
This year, ASOSAI will choose its chairman for the period
2021-2024 and secretary general for the period 2018-2021.
During last year’s Governing Board Meeting, ASOSAI had
specified the draft of the ASOSAI 2016-2021 Strategic Plan,
covering capacity building programme for its members, research
and development through E-learning, knowledge exchange, as well
as implementation of monitoring mechanism and evaluation.
