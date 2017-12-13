Asian, African journalists complete 10-month media exchange program in China

BEIJING, Dec 13 (APP):Forty-two journalists from different Asian and African countries including Pakistan have rendered a medley Chinese song, while waiving their respective national flags to formally end a 10-month China development study and media exchange programme organized by China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

The joint closing ceremony held here was attended by some members of diplomatic corps, Chinese media, academics and think- tanks.

Speaking on the occasion, CPDA Vice President Hu Zhengyue lauded the journalists for their valuable contribution in enhancing the understanding and friendship between China and their respective countries.

Hu called on the journalists to give attention on China as it aspire for a moderately prosperous society in 2022 and modern socialist society in 2049 by pushing the Belt and Road Initiative.

“We hope you will continue to pay attention to China in the future, continue to pay attention to bilateral contacts and continue to pay attention to the regional cooperation, especially the process of building the Belt and Road,” he said.

“It is difficult to summarize the stories from all the tours,” Raza Muhammad, a Pakistani journalist who attended the 10-month programme said.

Others praised China for lifting over 700 million of its people out of poverty and its miracle rise as world’s second largest economy in a span of only three decades.

The cross-mountain and underwater tunnels, subways, massive road networks, airports, high speed trains, skyscrapers and bridges are proofs of China’s rapid development.

Zamir Assadi, another journalist from Pakistan described the Belt and Road Initiative a game changer that will benefit 4.4 billion people in Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

An Indian journalist, Narendra Vaidyanathapura said that the programme helped him learn a lot about other countries in the region from Laos, Thailand and the Philippines to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Journalists from Myanmar and Vientiane thanked China for great opportunities to be part of the CPDA media exchange program that gave journalists opportunities to build ties with their Chinese counterparts.

Kimeng Hilton Nadukong, a journalist from Cameroon delivered closing ceremony speech on behalf of CPAC while Jelly Musico of Philippine represented CSASEAPC.

Both journalists urged colleagues to write stories that will enhance mutual understanding and develop stronger cooperation among countries along Belt and Road.