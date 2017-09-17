Asia Peace Film Festival to begin from Monday at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Sept 17 (APP): The first ever Pakistan edition of the Asia

Peace Film Festival (APFF) will take place from September 18 to 20 at

the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

To commemorate the forthcoming International Peace Day,

September 21, 11- country consortium of Asian creative launched a

flagship initiative by organizing a three-day Asia Film Festival

(APFF) in Pakistan.

The festival is being supported by the Ministry of Information

and Broadcasting and National Heritage. As many as 113 documentaries

and other content of about 15 hour from 30 countries would be shown

in three days.

Amjad Bhatti, the chief executive of the festival, said the

selected films of APFF-Pakistan Edition would be screened first at

the Festival on September 18,19 and 20 in Islamabad; second on the

other festivals hosted in partner countries, third in the 30

Universities of Pakistan’s four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan

and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and fourth in several press clubs in

Pakistan.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said cinema is a

very medium for both narrative and documentary being the most

accessible and effective vehicle for promoting social change in the

world. It addresses some very important social and cultural issues

besides proving entertainment at the same time.

He said the APFF would pave a path for the global

communication for peace, originating from Pakistan to help develop

a harmonised narrative for the region.

The finalists of APFF-Pakistan Edition would be decorated with

National Awards from the Government of Pakistan. The finalist films

would be screened as a part of learning curriculum and case studies

at the media and communication departments of universities as well

as at the press clubs across Asia.

APFF would maintain a YouTube channel for a wider

dissemination of selected and awarded films. APFF would create an

endowment fund to establish Asia Peace Film Academy (APFA) in the

long run. Resources for APFF are generated through institutional

support from government and nongovernment organizations as well as

through corporate sponsorships. Individual donations and

volunteerism also add value to the resource base of APFF.

As a future project, APFF has plans to design and conduct

short courses on `film for peace’ engaging Asian universities, press

clubs and media academies. APFF would design and conduct annual

editions of the festival on co-host basis engaging yearly with a new

country of Asian region. First APFF is Pakistan Edition 2017.

More than 800 films from more than 70 countries have been

received by the APFF Secretariat for selection.

The first ever Asia Peace Film Festival is a trailblazing

initiative in the region bringing diverse sectors, actors and

audiences together in one city, under one roof creating an exciting

ambiance of diffusion of diversities; presenting intricate

expressions of multi-cultural panorama; and forging an intense sense

of togetherness through fine arts, film, creativity and innovations.

The festival would be attended and represented by a large and

diverse audiences – bringing together filmmakers, artists,

animators, performers, media wizards, parliamentarians, academics,

social activists and students from almost all countries of Asia. It

would be an inimitable gathering of creative communities and opinion

leaders from the region presenting a cultural Kaleidoscope of Asia.