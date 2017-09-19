Asia Peace Film Festival in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF) in

full swing here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

which is attracting a large number of people from different walks of

life.

As many as 113 documentaries, films and other content from 30

countries would be shown in three days film festival.

International delegates from South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia,

Myanmar, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Japan, Turkey, Hongkong and

etc participating in the first ever Asia Peace Film Festival.

The cinema can bring the Asian societies closer and together

to fight the challenges being faced by the most populace continent.

The International delegates filmmakers, Directors and

Producers includes Komeil Soheili, Kim Jooyoung, Nikkin Loke Sau

Mui, Liguer Tu, Min Min Hein, Hassnain Imran Hani, Boopathy

Wickramage, Merve Cirisoglu Cotur, Fatemeh Hassanzadeh, Kamboziya

Partovi, Nasrin Moradi, Hamid Reza Soheili, Mariya Saeed, Sahraa

Karimi, Syed Jala Rohani, Anne Hellen Geroe Demy and Amir Masoud

Soheili.

The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah was of the view that

film has a larger canvas for the dissemination of any message that

could bring a positive change. The federal government support to the

APFF speaks of the deep interest to maintain peace in the country

and in the world.

“The Asia Peace Film Festival would change Pakistan’s image

worldwide,” he said.

As a future project, APFF has plans to design and conduct

short courses on `film for peace’ engaging Asian universities, press

clubs and media academies.

APFF would design and conduct annual editions of the festival

on co-host basis engaging yearly with a new country of Asian region.

First APFF is Pakistan Edition 2017.

The finalists of APFF-Pakistan Edition would be decorated with

National Awards from the Government of Pakistan. The finalist films

would be screened as a part of learning curriculum and case studies

at the media and communication departments of universities as well

as at the press clubs across Asia.