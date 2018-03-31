Ashiq Hussain maintains 3-day lead in 57th National Amateur Golf Championship

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP):Ashiq Hussain maintained his

third-day lead with his gross score two under 214 over 54 holes of the 72 holes in the ongoing 57th National Amateur Golf Championship being played here at PAF Golf Course on Saturday.

Ashiq Hussain, a leading national golfer of Pakistan added a very deserved round of two under 70 to his overnight score 73 and 71 to

make an aggregated total of two under 214 over 54 holes. Ashiq Hussain got almost four strokes lead against fellow golfers on the third day with two under 70 round, one under 35 at front nine and one under 35 at back nine with birdies at hole no. 1, 3. 4, 7, 9, 13, 16 and 17 besides missing a stroke at hole no 2, 5, 11, and 18.

My long drives were so perfect and that is why I hit all regulation that helped me in reaching to the birdie putt, Ashiq Hussain told

media men in a post-match talks. “My second short landed at the greens which eased my job to make a birdie-putt finish,” Ashiq Hussain added.

The course was too difficult to read because of the hard pin

placing and some of the pins were placed even at the end of the sandy bunkers.

Most of the golfers have tested their never while going for the second shorts

and that is why their ball either landed in the rough or in the water hazard or

sandy bunker, Ashiq Hussain added.

Golf is a game of strong nerve and one should have hole

to hole calculation in mind before going for a Tee or second shorts, he added.

About his four stroke lead from another international golfer Ahmad Baig, Ashiq

Hussain said that he would try to keep his lead and play a cool headed last

round on Sunday.

Ahmad Baig, who recently represented Pakistran in the

Qatar Master before winning the Qatar Open, struggling at second with his gross

score two over par 218 over 54 holes. Ahmad Baig added one over par 73 to his

overnight two rounds of 72 and 73 to make an aggregated total of 218. Ahmad

carded 36, par, at front nine and 37, one over par at back nine with four

birdies at hole no 1, 5, 6 and 9 and missed a stroke at hole no 11, 12 and a

double bogey at hole no. 16 par-3.

Khushal Khan was struggling at third with his gross score

6 over par 221 after adding two under 70 to his overnight 77 and 74. Khushal

Khan carded 35 each at front and back nine with four birdies and two double

bogeys at hole no 13 and 17.

Pakistan team player Taimur Naseer Khan with his gross

score carded eight over par 223 after three rounds of play at 74, 75 and 74.

Taimur Naseer was a promising golfer who recently represented in China and

Thailand but he could not overcome his bad putting. “I was not settled down

despite three-day round,” Taimur Naseer Khan informed the media men. It was too

hard to come at top despite bad putt but I’m trying my best to do the best,

Taimur Naseer added.

Another leading golfer of Pakistan Muhammad Rehman carded

10 over par 225 after adding his third round score one over par 73 to his

overnight 76, 76. Robin Bagh, who was at no 3 on the second day slipped to

fifth place sharing with Muhammad Rehman at his gross score 225. Khalid Mehmood

also slipped to sixth with his gross score 226.

In the National Inter-Provincial Championship Punjab team

comprising Ashiq Hussain, Ahmad Baig, Muhammad Rehman and Muhammad Saqib scored

214, 218, 225 and 232 over 54 holes by making an aggregated total of 656 on

three day rounds, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team including Inayat Ullah

Yousafzai, Khushal Khan, Taimur Khan, Akbar Qayyum Bukhari with gross score 235,

221, 223, 236 over 54 holes respectively. KP scored a total of 674. Sindh is

struggle with 698 when Zohaib Asif, Sajid Khan, Saim Shazli and Muhammad Sharif

scored 232, 242, 231 and 238 while Balochistan with gross score 721 at fourth.

Muhammad Ali, Zakir Hussain, Ishaq Ali and Muhammad Muslim Abbas score gross

252, 252, 242 and 233 respectively.

In the Ladies event Hamna Amjad was the leader with her

gross score 150, 76 and 74 in two day rounds, followed by Rimsha Ijaz with

gross 151, 77 and 74 and Parkha scored 157 was struggling at third.

The final and prize distribution ceremony will be

organized on Sunday. Governor KP Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will grace the

occasion as chief guest.