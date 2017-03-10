Ashfaq-Amjad joint leaders on opening day of J A Zaman Memorial Golf

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): The opening day of the JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship belonged to Karachi’s players as highly rated Muhammed Ashfaq of Air Men Golf Club Karachi and the upcoming Amjad Yousaf of Karachi Golf Club emerged as the joint leaders at Lahore Gymkhana course, here on Friday.

The opening day in a way that can only be described as sensational and brilliance loaded as both the top notch played with precision and command and entertained the gathering the with accurate shot making and exquisite work on the greens.

From Ashfaq, the excellence filled round of five under par 67 was heart warming stuff and in keeping with expectations that his peers in Karachi have from him. As for Amjad Yousaf, the superb display of golfing skills that enabled him to come up with an 18 holes score of 67, five under par is a testimony to the fact that he is full of talent and has started to appear as a dominant force in the golf circles of Pakistan.

“I had a very satisfactory start to the J A Zaman Memorial Open Golf

Championship,” said Ashfaq and hoped that the sponsors, the Zaman family would like the performance of the first day.

And yes, Hamid Zaman, head of the Zaman family and the chief organiser of the tournament was certainly pleased about the fact that the top professionals numbering twenty had come up with under par rounds.

During the first round, Mohammad Ashfaq birdied seven holes (4th, 8th, 11th, 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th), managed regulation pars on 9 holes and bogeyed two holes (3rd and 10 hole) giving him a memorable score of gross 67.As for Amjad Yousaf, he had six birdies on holes 4, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 16, eleven regulation pars and just one bogey on the 15th hole.

Some more strong contenders who surface as the perfect ones are Shabbir Iqbal (Islamabad), Muhammad Waqas (Islamabad) and Muhammad Afzal (Okara). They may not be totally on top, but even at the number two spot, they have played well enough to look like champions and are bracketed at a very decent score of gross 68, four under par, just one stroke behind the leaders.

A few more professionals with outstanding performances on the first day are Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana), Muhammed Munir (Islamabad), Mehmood Kayani (Islamabad) and Waheed Baloch. They had a first round score of gross 69, three under par and this is a score one can attribute to the best in the golfing world.

Not too wonderful but with reasonable performances are five competitors who came up with a score of gross 70, two under par. These competitors are Safdar Khan (Gujranwala), Talat Ijaz (Gymkhana), Sunny Masih (Gymkhana), Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) and Talib Hussain (Islamabad). Overall, 20 players played under par which

reflects on the quality of our top professionals.

Amateur players also gave good performances and the top one at the end of the first day is Saqib Tufail, a very young one of Garrison Golf Club. His score is gross 73. Another established amateur champion, Ghazanfar Mehmood is also placed at a score of gross 73.

Muhammed Rehman of Royal Palm is at 74 and Khalid Mehmood of Rawalpindi at 76.

Till now the hole in one cars remain unclaimed. During the first round there were some narrow misses but no hole in one was acheived.