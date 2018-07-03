Asfandyar urges political leaders to accept election’s results

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has urged all political leaders to accept the results and mandate of parties in the upcoming general election whether come against or in favor.

Majority vote holders would form the next government and also appoint its Prime Minister in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel on Tuesday. He claimed that after 1970, all the elections held in free manner but not fair. He prayed that the general election on July 25 should hold peacefully and in transparent manner.

Asfandyar Wali said, “I would contest in the election even win or loss.”The party was not contesting for power but it was struggling for future of the nation, he claimed. He said election was important part of politics and reiterated that all political leaders should promise with each other for accepting the results of the general elections. Politics was game of mind but not heart, he said and added that all national issues should be resolved with mind and attention.

He said anti and pro ANP elements were present in the country and those were contesting against it by changing different parties. No case of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was registered against any single ANP leader, he added.

The ANP chief questioned that why NAB was not taking actions against corrupt elements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a query, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had used derogatory language against opponents during sit-ins, adding that leader always set example for workers and supporters.

Regarding Kalabagh Dam, he said three provinces had already passed resolutions against the construction of Kalabagh dam.

He said that he was not against the construction of dams in the country but Bhasha dam should be constructed which has more storage capacity than Kalabagh dam. Dams should be constructed after developing consensus on them, he added.