Asean team wins final of Habib Polo Cup by one goal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Due to outstanding performance of Saqib Khaqwani, Asean Polo Team Sunday defeated the Kalabagh Team by one goal in the final match of Habib Polo Cup 2018 played here at the Islamabad Club’s Polo Ground.

The Asean Team scored total eight goals out of which five goals were scored by Saqib Khaqwani while the Kalabagh Team could score seven goals.

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary was chief guest in the final match of the Habib Polo Cup, which organized by Habib Metro Bank Ltd in collaboration with Jubilee Insurance

The final match was witnessed by a large number of sportsman, children and people from different walks of life.

The minister distributed shields among the best players of the tournament and gave away trophy to the winning team.