ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Finance Minister Asad Umar, Friday encouraged Pakistani-American diaspora to take advantage of the new business opportunities and make massive investment in Pakistan.

The Minister was addressing a large group of Pakistani American businessmen and professionals at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC.

Finance Minister gave a round up of his meetings with the global financial institutions on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring Meetings 2019, said press statement received here Friday.

The Minister apprised the participants about the current macro-economic situation in the country.

Finance Minister also responded to dozens of questions from participants on the state of Pakistani economy and government plans for the future.