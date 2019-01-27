SIALKOT, Jan 27 (APP)::Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday.
SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar said the Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting.
Asad Umar to visit SCCI on Monday
SIALKOT, Jan 27 (APP)::Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday.