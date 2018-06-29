Asad Umar confident to win elections, promises to address Capital’s key issues

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):The contesting candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have all the potential and abilities to rout the other competitors and register a record victory during July 25 elections.

Expressing his optimism, Asad Umar, a contesting PTI candidate from Federal Capital on Friday said his party would continue its struggle for addressing the years long grievances of Islamabad including scarcity of water, traders issues and take practical steps on priority basis as this is among his party’s priorities. Asad Umar, also the winner of Member of National Assembly (MNA)

seat from the Capital in previous elections listed the endeavors he made for the cause and welfare of voters in his constituency and

said water shortage is the major issue.

Talking to APP, he expressed his resentment over ignorance of the previous tenures on major issues of the Capital and said

at present other than water shortage, the entire city has no proper healthcare system where Basic Health Units (BHUs) are

non-functional, no adequate place allocated for a graveyard in rural faction of Metropolis.

Asad Umar said he discussed the issue with Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and suggested

him to supervise impracticable BHUs of the Capital. He said they had planned to establish BHU in every Union Council of rural areas to provide best medical facilities at doorstep. He said if PIMS starts supervising the BHUs, it would provide a chance for doctors to have career progression opportunity and help reduce workload on one of the only hospitals for 201 million people living in Islamabad.

Answering a question, he said, “When I became MNA from Islamabad, I took out huge protests, rallies and media debates. Also apprised Standing Committee over water shortage issue but no attention was paid.” He said the total demand of the City was 150 million gallons per day (mgd) while it only receives 70 mgd, adding that Council of Common Interests (CCI) has already approved a

Scheme of 100 mgd which only needs to be added in Indus Water System. The PTI leader said how pathetic it was that the scheme was politicized and not implemented.

Asad Umar said he presented a Resolution to allot special quota for young people of Islamabad in National Assembly which was

unanimously approved. “I also raised issue of deduction of 5 per cent maintenance and repair charges from the salaries of government servants residing in government accommodations, according to which employees upto BPS-5 had been given

relief in their salaries,” he said, adding that he made efforts to get resolution passed from the Parliament.

Replying to another question, he said, the CDA Act 1960 had given unprecedented permission to the civic body to forcefully acquire private lands of citizens for a sector’s development projects. The former MNA said he presented a bill to terminate this

law which was rejected by the government of that time.

He informed that Tenant Law bill was presented by him within three months after holding the office in the National Assembly

as per demands of traders but it was rejected by the ruling party.

Commenting on local body elections, he said it was his initiative in Lower House to present a Bill to hold elections in Capital for the first time. “I also presented a Bill to empower local representatives which was not approved as lower house completed its duration. PTI would pass the bill after coming into power,” he added.