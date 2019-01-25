Asad to face Noor Zaman in National U-17 Squash Championship final

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP):Asad Ullah setup a final showdown against Noor Zaman in the final of the ongoing All Pakistan

National Under-17 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash

Complex on Friday.

The final will be played on Saturday at 3.00 p.m with Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan will

grace the occasion as chief guest.

Earlier, in the first semi-final international Asad Ullah, who was the top seed of the

Championship, did not face any hardship and overpowered Muhammad Hussain Raza of

Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.