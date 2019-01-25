PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP):Asad Ullah setup a final showdown against Noor Zaman in the final of the ongoing All Pakistan
National Under-17 Squash Championship being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash
Complex on Friday.
The final will be played on Saturday at 3.00 p.m with Secretary Irrigation Daud Khan will
grace the occasion as chief guest.
Earlier, in the first semi-final international Asad Ullah, who was the top seed of the
Championship, did not face any hardship and overpowered Muhammad Hussain Raza of
Punjab in straight sets, the score was 11-7, 11-6 and 11-7.
Asad to face Noor Zaman in National U-17 Squash Championship final
PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP):Asad Ullah setup a final showdown against Noor Zaman in the final of the ongoing All Pakistan