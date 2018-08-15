Asad Qaiser takes oath

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Newly-elected Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday took oath after securing 176 votes, while his opponent Syed Khursheed Shah obtained 146 votes.

Former speaker National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath to Asad Qaiser.

After assuming the charge of the coveted office of Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser asked PML-N members to remain calm, as they were raising slogans in favour of their leader.

Speaker Asad Qaiser had to suspend the proceedings of the House for 15 minutes as the PML-N members continued sloganeering in front of his dice.