Asad chairs 1st meeting of PTI Parliamentary Caucus on Economy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Finance Minister Asad Umar Wednesday chaired the first meeting of PTI Parliamentary Caucus on Economy and briefed the lawmakers about steps taken by the government in the first six months to stabilize the economy and restore investor confidence.

Finance Parliamentary Secretary Zain Qureshi briefed the participants on incentives given to farmers including subsidy on urea and reduction in tariffs for tube wells.

The finance minister requested the participants to actively share proposals for public welfare ahead of the fiscal year 2019-20 budget.