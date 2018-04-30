Artists,producers welcome govt for announcing fiscal package for revival of film industry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP):The leading artists, actors and film producers on Monday highly appreciated and welcomed the government for announcing a fiscal package for revival of film industry in budget 2018-19.

Legend Actors Qavi Khan, Mustafa Qureshi, Film Producer Zeba Bakhtiar, Usman Pirzada, Syed Noor and Meera in their remarks said that the package would provide a relief to the film industry.

Film Producer, Director Syed Noor welcomed the announcement of fiscal package, saying that it was great movement to work for the revival of film industry.

Film star Mustafa Qureshi said that most exciting movement in his life to talk about film and its revival. He highly appreciated the government for announcing reduction in customs duty to 3 per cent on the import of films and drama production equipments and sales tax to five per cent. Legend artist Qavi Khan said that allocation of funds for establishment of National Film Academy is laudable, adding that the Academy would play important role in promotions and productions of films.

The main features of the incentive package include reduction in custom duty to 3 per cent on the import of films and drama production equipment and sales tax to 5 per cent.

The package also envisaged establishment of revolving fund for promoting film and drama industry and to provide financial support to deserving artists.

It also offers 50 percent rebate will be given to companies investing in film projects for five years.

The 50 per cent tax rebate will be given on the income derived by foreign film makers from films made in Pakistan.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah told APP that the government has very generously provided funds for the culturally important interventions. He said that the fiscal package is one of the good initiatives by the present government which would play important role in revival of film industry.