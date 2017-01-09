Artistes blame Indian govt for Om Puri’s death

LAHORE, Jan 9 (APP): Film artistes Reeja Ali, Mah Noor and Nayyar Iqbal have blamed the Indian government for the death of famous actor Om Puri in suspicious circumstances.

Talking to APP here on Monday, they said Om Puri was a pro-Pakistan artist, who openly supported Pakistanis openly in India.

He said extremist Hindu organisations strongly opposed Om Puri’s views and even hurled life threats to him.

They said that Om Puri was a very popular artist all over the world. Besides India, he also performed in films of many countries, he added.

They said the Indian government had no role in the death of ace actor then it should get conducted investigation through international agencies.