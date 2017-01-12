Artificial jewellery trend rises, as wedding season on its peak

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): The peak wedding season has raised
the demand of imitation jewellery to fulfill the obligatory
requirements of the occasion.
A report aired by a private news channel said, the
artificial jewellery markets in Pakistan are witnessing a boom. It
is becoming more attractive for women with low cost and variety of
designs and colours.
The sale of traditional jewellery is lacking much interest
even at the peak of wedding seasons.
The incidents of snatching ornaments, purse, and mobile
phone have pushed the sales of artificial jewellery to upward,
said a Women customer Ayesha Ali.
As the gold prices in national and international market have
increased, people have shifted their choice towards buying
artificial jewellery, she added.
Ali Ikram a shopkeeper said that artificial jewellery has
become more attractive for women since the increasing gold prices
have reduced the purchasing power of the customers.
Gold has gone beyond the purchasing power of the middle and
upper middle classes and women have left with no option but to buy
artificial jewellery, which is readily available in diversified
range of designs throughout the country, he added.
A few years back when gold prices were much lower, people
used to buy gold for long-term investment; however the trend has
now changed since artificial jewellery is not only cheaper but is
also available in beautiful designs.
Parents of both brides and the grooms are more
interested in marriage solemnised with benefit manner rather than
in making the occasion colorful and memorable.
Even many well-off families are also seen purchasing
artificial jewellery, local gold jeweller said.
