Artificial jewellery trend rises, as wedding season on its peak

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): The peak wedding season has raised

the demand of imitation jewellery to fulfill the obligatory

requirements of the occasion.

A report aired by a private news channel said, the

artificial jewellery markets in Pakistan are witnessing a boom. It

is becoming more attractive for women with low cost and variety of

designs and colours.

The sale of traditional jewellery is lacking much interest

even at the peak of wedding seasons.

The incidents of snatching ornaments, purse, and mobile

phone have pushed the sales of artificial jewellery to upward,

said a Women customer Ayesha Ali.

As the gold prices in national and international market have

increased, people have shifted their choice towards buying

artificial jewellery, she added.

Ali Ikram a shopkeeper said that artificial jewellery has

become more attractive for women since the increasing gold prices

have reduced the purchasing power of the customers.

Gold has gone beyond the purchasing power of the middle and

upper middle classes and women have left with no option but to buy

artificial jewellery, which is readily available in diversified

range of designs throughout the country, he added.

A few years back when gold prices were much lower, people

used to buy gold for long-term investment; however the trend has

now changed since artificial jewellery is not only cheaper but is

also available in beautiful designs.

Parents of both brides and the grooms are more

interested in marriage solemnised with benefit manner rather than

in making the occasion colorful and memorable.

Even many well-off families are also seen purchasing

artificial jewellery, local gold jeweller said.