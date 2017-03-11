Article 4 consultations with IMF to be held in Dubai from March 28

ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Article 4 consultations with senior officials of International Monetory Fund (IMF) will be held in Dubai from March 28 to April 5.

According to a Finance Ministry spokesman, an IMF delegation

was invited for the consultations, which was scheduled to visit Pakistan in the early days of the current month. However, in view of the security situation the visit could not take place and had been rescheduled for March 28 to be held in Dubai, he added.