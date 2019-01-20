Art for Change exhibition concludes tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The fifth Art for Change – International Child Art Exhibition will conclude here on January 21 at Pakistan National

Council of Arts featuring as many as 175 artworks created by school children on the theme ‘Save the Earth and Water Conservation’.

In Discovering New Artists (DNA) partnered with PNCA and Goldfish to launch the Art for Change – International Child Art Exhibition, school children aged 4-15 from over 12 cities across Pakistan participated with their works.

During the exhibition, prizes, certificates and medals were handed out to the winners and

participants while a large number of visitors, art students, participants, their families and art enthusiasts

in the city attended the show.

DNA Founder and Director Mujtaba Zaidi said, “The primary purpose of this initiative is to provide

opportunities to the students from under-resourced schools and to give them a chance to participate

equally on a national level with all the resources needed.”

He said one of the major aim of the competition was to create a bridge between the students from

privileged and underprivileged class.

DNA is a non-profit youth run initiative that channels artistic and creative initiatives like Art for Change

to generate finding for underprivileged schools in Pakistan.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local

artists for promoting and preserving the rich legacy of various art forms as well as refine the talent of students.

PNCA is serving as an academy of visual and performing arts for the young generation by polishing

their skills and providing them a platform of national level to show their talent, the organizers said.