Art, culture, films, music smother intolerance in society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while chairing the 28th Board of Governors meeting of Lok Virsa remarked that art, culture, films and music were the softer embodiments of human instincts, which tended to promote humanitarianism and smothered the culture of intolerance and extremism in the society.

She said the promotion of cultural heritage was undoubtedly a priority area of the present democratic dispensation as it was the best path to promote harmony, love and peace in the country.

Dilating upon the significance of preserving and promoting the indigenous culture, the minister apprised the members of board of governors that the government was working on the formulation of first ever film and broadcast production policy.

She said the medium of film had always been instrumental in projecting the core values of the society and national moorings.

She said the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced a comprehensive package with the view to revive the film industry in Pakistan by incentivizing the sector through various tax rebates and establishment of film finance and artist assistance funds. The government was also contemplating to establish film academy and state-of-the-art studios with the objective to impart training to the artists and directors as well as to hunt talent in every nook and cranny of the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that no society could exist without its culture as it not only distinguished it from other societies but also represented the hallmark of every civilization since ages.

She emphasized the need for making concerted efforts to promote and preserve the cultural heritage and said the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage had a crucial role in promoting cultural heritage of the country by appealing the press and opinion leaders to intensify their efforts in that regard.

She also directed the management of Lok Virsa to reach out to the people of the country by holding cultural festivals and events outside its premises to ensure that the cultural values and norms of Pakistani society were never abandoned.

The minister told the Lok Virsa authorities that the Ministry of Information would extend all possible help to them in that connection. The board of governors discussed and deliberated in detail upon the agenda of the 28th meeting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information & Broadcasting, Executive Director of Lok Virsa and other honourable members including Ms Saleema Hashmi, Jamil Yousaf, Taqi Akhundzada and Farooq Qaiser.