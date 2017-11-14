Art can help unite people of different countries

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson has said that art has a unique capacity to connect the diverse peoples of Australia and Pakistan and to help us understand each other better, Australian High Commission said here Tuesday.

Margaret Adamson hosted an exhibition by Pakistani artists Farida Batool, Hurmat Ul Ain and Rabbya Naseer who recently exhibited at ArtSpace Sydney, Australia’s leading organisation for the creation and presentation of contemporary art.

Ms. Adamson highlighted Australia’s support for Pakistan’s contemporary art scene and underscored the importance of nurturing emerging artists as part of Pakistan’s social and cultural evolution.

“This exhibition not only depicts Pakistan’s diverse social and cultural landscape in fascinating ways, it graphically demonstrates what an essential role art can play in debating and addressing issues, breaking down barriers and promoting inclusion and understanding,” Ms Adamson said.

Visiting ArtSpace Sydney Executive Director, Alexie Glass-Kantor addressed the exhibition sharing her insights into contemporary art in Pakistan and noting her recent visit to Pakistan which subsequently resulted in the presentation of works by Farida Batool, Hurmat Ul Ain and Rabbya Naseer at ArtSpace in September.

“With Pakistan located in a strategic position in the geography of South Asian art and playing a crucial role in leading the artistic conversation, it is tremendous to encounter artists from Pakistan who persuasively invite new insight into the role art can play in shaping an inclusive world view. This exhibition demonstrates that there is a commitment to ensuring the conversation will be an ongoing and enriching exchange underpinned by shared values of reciprocity and friendship,” Ms Glass-Kantor said.

The collaborative works of Rabbya Naseer and Hurmat ul Ain challenge traditional attitudes towards women in the Islamic world through painting, sculpture, photography, video and performance. Farida Batool’s work serves as a metaphor for the political upheaval and historic events she has witnessed.