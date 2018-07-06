Arshad, Hadi to represent Pakistan in Asian Referee Course in Malaysia

PESHAWAR, Jul 06 (APP):Pakistan’s Muhammad Arshad Jan and Sahibzada Abdul Hadi are going to represent the country in the forthcoming International Full-Body Contact Karate Referee Course in Malaysia to be starting from July 7-9, 2018.

Muhammad Arshad Jan (Punjab) and Sahibzada Hadi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) have already reached Malaysia. Talking to APP before leaving for Malaysia Sahibzad Hadi disclosed that the aim and objective of the course is to update referees about the new rules and other updates things so that they could perform their professional obligation within rules of the

games.

He said the course is also meant updating the referees and judges well

before the 2019 World Full Body Contact and 2020 Olympic. He said all the

qualified referees and judges of the course would be given opportunities to

perform their duties as officials in these two mega events.