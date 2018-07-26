Arshad Ayub Khan of PTI wins PK-41 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arshad Ayub Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-41 Haripur-II by securing 56,270 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Raja Faisal Zaman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stood second by securing 39,268 votes and Independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Mushtaq Khan grabbed third position by getting 14,855 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.77%.