Arrangements reviewed regarding World XI tour

LAHORE, Sep 7 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Thursday held a meeting with Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed here at National hockey stadium to review arrangements being made during the tour of World XI.

Zulfiqar Ghumman briefed the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner in detail about the arrangements made by Sports Board Punjab for the high-profile tour.

Later, they inspected various parts of National Hockey Stadium and Nishtar Park Sports Complex. They also visited the site of makeshift hospital established for the tour of World XI. Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by Sports Board Punjab.

Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan, Deputy Directors Tariq Wattoo and Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Ch Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion.