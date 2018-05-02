Arrangements for Khunjrab Tour D cycling race finalized

GILGIT, May 02 (APP):A high-level meeting presided over by Commissioner Gilgit, Usman Ahmed here Wednesday

finalized arrangements for Pakistan’s first Tour D Khunjrab cycling race

starting from Gilgit on May 11 and will culminate at Khunjrab on May 13, 2018.

The representatives of all the concerned departments attended the meeting and discussed

ways and means to make the event interesting and successful.

The Commissioner directed foolproof security arrangements for the event and overcoming

all shortcomings well ahead of the schedule program.

He directed repair of road from Gilgit to Khunjrab Top and has reviewed arrangements pertaining

to provision of health services to cyclists during emergency.

The Commissioner said the event

would help promote adventure tourism besides cycling sports in the country

especially in Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements

and directed close coordination among all the departments to make the event

highly success.

The event will help promote soft

image of the country besides highlighting the scenic beauty of Giligt Baltistan

that attracts domestic and foreign tourists from across the country viz a viz

abroad.