Arrangements for Aug 9 solidarity rally on peak in Peshawar: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Aug 8 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa is all set to express solidarity with party chairman Nawaz Sharif on August 9 in Islamabad and join his convoy from Islamabad to Lahore.

Provincial President PML-N Amir Muqam said that PML-N provincial leaders

and workers from across KP would assemble at Swabi Interchange on August 9 at 6 am and would depart for Islamabad in shape of a caravan.

Muqam said the solidarity rally to be led by him would go Lahore along

with the rally of party chairman Nawaz Sharif.

It is to mention here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely

to travel for Lahore on August 9. As per latest schedule his journey will start from D-Choke Islamabad at 0900 Hours.