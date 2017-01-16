Arrangements finalized to conduct 6th population census from March 15

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

(PBS) has finalized all arrangements to conduct much-awaited 6th

population census from March 15, 2017, official sources

said Monday.

“The census will be held in two phases starting from March 15,

2017,” they told APP.

The first phase would be completed in mid April, while the

second phase is likely to be initiated from April 24 and would end

in mid May.

Preliminary results of the national population census would

start arriving in June, which would be made public accordingly, the

sources informed.

For conducting the census, the PBS has already divided the

country’s population into 168,120 blocks, each block consisting of

about 200 to 250 households, the sources said, adding that over

84,000 enumerators would be involved in the nationwide exercise.

The bureau has made all arrangements to conduct the exercise

in a transparent manner and has already imparted training to the

staff for conducting the exercise.

Talking about the security situation, the sources said that

Pakistan Army would be providing security for conducting the

nationwide exercise, adding that one army personnel for each

enumerator would be engaged for ensuring the smooth and secure data collection.

In first phase as per the schedule, the census will being in

Khyber Pakhtunkhawa from Mardan and Peshawar, in Punjab from

Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sargodha, in Balochistan from

Quetta, Zhob, Sibbi and Makran and in Sindh from Karachi and

Hyderabad.

In the Federal Capital, the population count would be

conducted in the first phase, however the AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and

FATA would be covered in the second phase.

Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the

country’s transgender community will be included in the national

population census.

The Lahore High Court had instructed the federal government,

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the

Ministry of Interior to include the transgender community in the

census.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had last

conducted its population census in 1998 and according to the law

federal government is subjected to hold census after every ten

years.