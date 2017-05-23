Around 871 interns complete training on legislative bussiness

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): Around 871 interns have completed training on legislative business under Prime Minister Youth Training Programme (PMYTP) so far.

First batch of 871 interns were placed in National and Provincial assemblies.

This includes National Assembly, 369, KPK Assembly, 124, Punjab Asembly, 345, and GB Assembly, 33.

According to the official sources said 49% of them, 423 interns, are currently working on their respective assignments with the parliamentarians.

This included National Assembly, 213, KPK Assembly, 71, Punjab

Asembly, 108, and GB Assembly, 31.

Rest of the 448 interns have either not joined or resigned from their internships in order to avail some other suitable employment opportunities relevant to their qualifications.

The training aimed political inclusion of youth, these interns were placed to help their respective members of parliament in carrying out their legislative business.