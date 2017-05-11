Around 47 arrested in Mishal lynching case: Sheikh Aftab

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday informed the Senate that at least 47 people had been arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in connection with the lynching of Abdul Wali Khan University’s student, Mishal Khan.

The 23-year old student was killed by the vigilante mob within the university premises.

Winding up the debate on a motion, the minister said that Mishal’s merciless killing shook the entire world. “It is unfortunate to kill people in the name of religion. Efforts are being made to trace out the motives behind this sad incident,” he said.

He underlined the need for the full implementation of law against all those who were involved in the shocking incident. He said investigations into the Mishal incident were underway and the findings would be shared with the House.