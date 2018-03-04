Around 3,000 deputies to gather Monday for 13th NPC in Chinese capital

BEIJING, March 4 (APP):The first session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), scheduled to kick off on Monday here at the People’s Great Hall, will gather nearly 3,000 deputies in the Chinese capital.

According to the Chinese Constitution and Law of the People’s Republic of China on Deputies to the National People’s Congress and to the Local People’s Congresses at Various Levels, deputies of the National People’s Congress are component members of the highest organ of state power, and deputies to the local people’s congresses at various levels are component members of the organs of state power at the corresponding levels.

Different from common social jobs, the NPC deputy is quite serious and political. It is a national position that bears significant responsibilities.

Though NPC deputies include Party and government leaders, as well as government employees, the position itself is different from government officials in general.

Coming from all walks of life, NPC deputies are highly representative. Among the elected deputies for the 13th NPC, 468 are famers and workers; 613 are professionals; 1,011 are Party and government officials.

It is a part-time job for most of the deputies. As they work for the NPC, they can still hold their original jobs. In addition, being an NPC deputy is not a paid service.

However, the deputies to the NPC are required to properly handle relations between the two jobs. Any behavior to seek personal profits through the identity of NPC deputies is prohibited.