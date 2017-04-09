Around 250 farmers engage in training workshops on soil fertility

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Around 250 farmers were engaged in four training workshops on soil fertility, sustainable rice production and water productivity.

Three village training Workshops were conducted in different Agricultural areas of the country,including the parts of District

Sheikhupura to equip the small land holding rice growers on latest

cultivation techniques.

The capacity building training organized by Rice Partners pvt Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with MARS food and Helvates Swiss Inter cooperation in the last week,according to press release issued here.

Talking to the farmers Project Manager RPL,Zafar Iqbal said that rice production constituted the major economic activity (21 percnt of (GDP) and a key source of employment (44 percent) for the rural population of Pakistan.

He said the average yield of rice in Pakistan was far less than other leading rice growing countries.

It was inevitable to bring the maximum rice growing farmers in capacity building activities for enhancing their skills on water efficient techniques for sustainable rice production,he added.

Zafar has sensitized the farmers regarding social aspects of SRP standards and said do not involve child labor in agriculture sector.

Chief Operating officer Rice partners Pvt. Ltd, Muhammad Ali Tariq addressed the farmers about the importance of core-relation of UN SDGs and Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP).

He emphasized the farmers to excel on water productivity and

sustainable production of rice as per SRP standards.

He further explained the outline of WAPRO project & its importance in implementation of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP).

He further highlighted that Pakistan is agricultural country and agriculture sector can serve as shortest pathway for achieving

United Nations (UN( Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs).

Project Agronomist,Imran Sheikh addressed to the farmers and

said, it’s very important to focus on SRP protocols like crop calendar, record keeping, laser leveling, quality seed, water productivity, balance use of fertilizers.

He also added farmers need to ensure soil fertility and proper land preparation, for obtaining maximum yield and farm income.

Imran advised the farmers to incorporate crop residue instead of burning because it will not only increase soil fertility, water holding capacity, but also avoid from polluting environment.