Around 20 officers of BS-21 promoted to BS-22

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The high-powered Selection Board has approved promotion of around 20 officers of different services groups from BS-21 to BS-22.

The Board is chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources in the Establishment Division, these approved promotions would be formally notified within a couple of days.

They said that Secretary Establishment Division, Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Secretary Cabinet Division Nadeem Hassan Asif and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad attended the meeting.