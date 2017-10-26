Around 1022 students of COMSATS awarded degrees in different categories

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):A many as 1022 graduate and post-graduate students of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) Islamabad campus have been awarded degrees in two different convocations held here Thursday at Convention Centre.

The degrees were awarded among the students of BS, MS and PhD in disciplines of Bachelor of Science in Bio-informatics, Physics, Economics, Bio-sciences, Business Administration, Computer Engineering, Electrical (Telecommunication Engineering), Electronics, Mathematics, Architecture and Humanities.

MS degrees were awarded to students in Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Architecture, Physics, Computer Science, Bio Sciences, Metrology, Humanities (International Relations) and Mathematics.

However, PhD degrees were awarded to 22 students including Bushra Jamil, Naeem Abas, Shazia Rehman, Alia Qadir, Ali Khaqan, Hameed Hussain, Muhammad Fayyaz, Farman Ullah Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Saleem Khan, Mehmood Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Babar Rasheed, Muhammad Javid Asad, Muhammad Latif, Inayat Ur Rehman, Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Shakeel, Fouzia Sattar, Muhammad Kahshan and Sundas Khan in Doctor of Philosophy in Physics (1), Mathematics (04), Computer Science (03) Electrical Engineering (06) Metrology (01) Computer Engineering (02) Management Sciences (3) and in Biosciences (02) respectively.

The Chancellor’s Gold medalists were included Qudsia Anwer, Umer Farooq Ahmed, Abdual Haseeb, Murtza Ali, Momina Latif, Rahma Qadeer, Beenish Anjum, Samavia Shakeel, Ammar Shoukat Randhawa, Maria Farooq, Faiqa Babar, Khazima Irfan, Iqra Sarfraz, and Aleena Amjid for Spring 2017.

The Minister of State for Science & Technology, Chancellor CIIT, Mir Dostain Khan Domki addressing the participants in second event as a Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of CIIT faculty, Management and visionary leadership.

He said that CIIT, recognizing its duties, is committed to provide the best opportunities for learning and personal development within a caring and supportive environment.

He said that “developed countries of the world focused on industry, innovation, technology and promoted higher education in their states. He said that the concept of higher education is in changing phase. Our nation as a whole expects higher education to connect the past with the present and meet challenges of the future, he added.

The minister said that CIIT will promote higher education in terms of making it relevant to people, society, government and students.

In his opening remarks in second convocation, Rector CIIT Prof Dr Raheel Qamar (TI) said that knowledge acquirement and higher education are transforming virtually every aspect of today’s world.

IT institutions have been trusted to be the center stage of academia, he said adding that these institutions have the mandate to evolve a knowledge based socio-economic culture in the country to help the nation to face the modern challenges of globalization.