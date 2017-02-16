Army’s Kiran claim gold medal in National Women C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Army’s Kiran claimed gold
medal in the 40kg category of 8th Women National Judo Championship
after defeating Pakistan Navy’s Robina in a well-fought contest here
at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.
Robina, who clinched silver medal after finishing second was
followed by FATA’s Hasina and Punjab’s Sabah, who ended third to
take bronze medal.
The 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 are
underway at Liaqat Gymnasium. Both the events are scheduled to
conclude on Saturday.
Over 150 judokas from of all affiliated units of Pakistan Judo
Federation are featuring in the two events.
Pakistan Army is the defending champions in males, while WAPDA
is the females defending champion. The teams include, Army, WAPDA,
Punjab, KP, HEC, Sindh, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, DHA,
Balochistan, Police and Railways.
