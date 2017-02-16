Army’s Kiran claim gold medal in National Women C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Pakistan Army’s Kiran claimed gold

medal in the 40kg category of 8th Women National Judo Championship

after defeating Pakistan Navy’s Robina in a well-fought contest here

at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Robina, who clinched silver medal after finishing second was

followed by FATA’s Hasina and Punjab’s Sabah, who ended third to

take bronze medal.

The 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017 are

underway at Liaqat Gymnasium. Both the events are scheduled to

conclude on Saturday.

Over 150 judokas from of all affiliated units of Pakistan Judo

Federation are featuring in the two events.

Pakistan Army is the defending champions in males, while WAPDA

is the females defending champion. The teams include, Army, WAPDA,

Punjab, KP, HEC, Sindh, Islamabad, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, DHA,

Balochistan, Police and Railways.