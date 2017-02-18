Army wins 25th National Men’s Judo Championship.

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The 25th National Men’s Judo Championship

Saturday won by the Pakistan Army while Pakistan WAPDA won the women’s category title.

The Pakistan Army obtaining 9 gold medals in the Men’s Jodu Championship ,however, in women category WAPDA won 5 gold medals and Pakistan Army came in second with three gold medals, said a press release.

The Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada was chief guest at closing ceremony of 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship

organized by the Pakistan Judo Federation here at Liaquat Gymnasium.

While addressing on event the Minister said that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is making all out efforts for the promotion of all games in the country.

He said that sports now a day has attained new heights in the world.

The Federal Minister said that holding of this event would certainly help raising the standard of the Judo game in Pakistan.

Riaz Pirzada also congratulated President Pakistan Judo Federation, all players and officials who have participated in this event providing support to Pakistan at this critical juncture when we are facing the terrorism and extremism resulted from the regional

conflicts.

He said that all possible measures are being taken by Pakistan Sports Board to provide maximum sporting facilities to the national players.

The youth and juniors sports competitions are building blocks to supplement senior teams and eventually improve performance, he added.

The Federal Minister also assured full support and cooperation for holding the championships in future.

At the end, Federal Minister congratulated the winning teams and also wish best of luck to all the participating teams in their future endeavors.