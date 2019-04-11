ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP):Pakistan Army and Wapda Thursday moved into the semifinals of Inter Departmental Basketball Championship being played at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Army won its second consecutive victory in the championship and defeated POF Wah by 109-48 points. Ammar tughlab scored 28 and Rashid scored 24 for Pakistan Army while Izhar Khan scored 13 and M Waqas Scored 10 points for POF Wah, organised by Federal Basketball Association.

In the second match, Wapda beat Railways by 92-38. Aaqib Javed scored 18 and Salman Butt scored 16 point for winning team while Azhar Lala was the top scorer for railways by scoring 19 points.

On the other hand, four matches were also played earlier in the Inter Division Basketball Championship -Grade B.

In first match Sargodha Division defeated Kohat by scoring 60 points against 22. Shehryar Khan scores 20 and Suffiniah scores 14 for Sargodha. Shahid khan was the top scorer for kohat with 7 points.

In second match Karachi outclass Mirpur Khas by 74-28 points. Zain ul Abideen 14 and Talha Ahmed scored 12 points for Karachi. In the 3rd match Rawalpindi beat Fata by 87-63 points while Islamabad beat Mardan by 75-51 points, respectively.