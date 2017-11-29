Army, Rangers, LEAs play role in eliminating terrorism: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Army, Rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), had played role in reducing incidents of terrorism in the province.

The incidents of terrorism had decreased with the coordination and cooperation of intelligence sharing of LEAs, Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), he said while talking to a private news channel.

The incidents of looting and other criminal activities on highways had also decreased due to the operation Radul Fasaad, he said.

To a question, he said the decision for action against the protesters had taken on the court orders. The police had

carefully carried out the operation against the protesters stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, he added.

To another question he said, “I could not say any hidden hand working behind the incident of Faizabad sit-in.”

Replying to a question he said, “We will remove reservations of Pir Hameedudin Sialvi, the leader of a religious

party.”