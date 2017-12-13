Army officer Abdul Moeed Shaheed laid to rest

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Pakistan Army Officer Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed was laid to rest with full
military honour at the Shuhada Qabristan (graveyard ) Cavalry Ground here on Wednesday.
The soldier embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in
North Wazirastan on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old martyr Moeed’s body was taken to his
native village in Burewala,Vehari,last night and brought to
Lahore where funeral prayers were offered earlier.
The funeral prayers were attended by Corps Commander
Lahore Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, DG Rangers Major General
Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan,Lahore Lord Mayor Mubashir Javaid,
Station Commander Navy SM Shehzad and several other civil,
police and military officers.The funeral was held with full military
honour at Ayub Staduim,here.
