Army Museum Lahore opened for general public

RAWALPINDI, Sep 10 (APP): Army Museum Lahore Garrison, established
recently has been opened for the general public.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement
issued here on Sunday, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa
had inaugurated the newly-established museum a few days back.
The Army museum depicts history and heritage of Pakistan Movement,
rebirth of a nation, Quaid and armed forces, Pakistan’s war history including the fight
against terrorism, Shahuada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider gallery, life at the highest battle
field Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, nation-building
efforts and tribute to sacrifices of minorities.
The museum is a source of information and awareness about Pakistan’s
history.
