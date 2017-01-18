Army is prepared, capable to respond to respond all types of threats from across: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 18, (APP): Prime Minister Azad Jammu and

Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday met Chief of

Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

Security situation along the Line of Control and other

matters of mutual interest were discussed, Director General Inter

Services Public Relations Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet.

The COAS assured the Prime Minister that Pakistan Army was

fully prepared and capable to respond to all types of threat from

across.

The AJK Prime Minister thanked the COAS for Pakistan Army’s

contributions towards security and development in AJK, particularly

in the fields of education, health and communication infrastructure.