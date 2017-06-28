Army is closely following sectarian, ethnic colour being given to recent spate of incidents: COAS

RAWALPINDI, June 28 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Army is closely following the
sectarian and ethnic colour being deliberately given to recent spate
of incidents in the country by hostile intelligence agencies and
sponsored anti state elements.
Having failed to divide us through terrorism, our enemy is now
trying to target and fragment us along sectarian or ethnic lines
which merits a unified national response, he said in a press release
issued by Inter Services Public Relations.
Ongoing malicious campaign of enemies of Pakistan which is
also unwittingly being spread on social media is highly regrettable
and we all need to be cognizant of it, the COAS said.
“For us every Shaheed / injured is equal, regardless of
sect/ethnicity and indeed is a great loss. “We all are Pakistanis
and Muslims who fully respect the religious rights of our Pakistani
minorities” the COAS said.
The COAS has interacted with religious clergy of all sects
over the last few days for their positive involvement in defeating
this ongoing sinister campaign. It is assured that those responsible
for Parachinar incidents shall be brought to law and victims will be
compensated without any discrimination.
“Alhamdulillah, We have brought security situation in the
country including FATA under control and shall not allow its regression
at any cost” the COAS added.