Army inducts sophisticated air defence system

RAWALPINDI March 12 (APP): Pakistan Army has inducted Low to Medium Altitude Air Defence System (LOMADS) – LY 80 – in its Air Defence System.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief guest at the Induction Ceremony of LOMADS, held at Army Auditorium here on Sunday, according to Inter Services Public Relations press release.

LY-80 is a Chinese mobile Air Defence system, capable of tracking and destroying variety of aerial targets at longer ranges, flying at low and medium altitude.

The COAS said that LY-80 LOMADS increases response capability to current and emerging air defence threats.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahid Latif Mirza, Commander Army Air Defence Command.