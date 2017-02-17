Army hands over list of 76 terrorists to Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 17 (APP): Director General Inter Services

Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday said

Pakistan Army had handed over a list of 76 terrorists to

Afghanistan, asking “to take immediate action/be handed over to

Pakistan.”

The DG ISPR, in a tweet said, Afghan embassy officials had

been called in the General Headquarters and given a list of 76

terrorists hiding in Afghanistan.