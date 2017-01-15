Army, FC establish assistance centers in GB, Balochistan to help public stranded on roads

RAWALPINDI, Jan 15 (APP): Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps
(FC) have set up Assistance Camp and Crisis Management Centers in
order to provide assistance to stranded motorists and passengers
on roads of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, following heavy
snowfall and rainfall in respective areas.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, here
on Sunday, heavy snowfall has blocked roads in Chitral and
Balochistan where Army and FC troops have been employed to clear
roads of snow and subsequently restore vehicular traffic.
Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi
(NHW 25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW 65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW 40)
were opened on late Saturday for vehicles to ply smoothly.
FC Balochistan has established Crisis Management Centers at
Quetta, Sibi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kallat, and Khuzdar while
Army Assistance Camp has been established at Panakot, Malakand
Division for public assistance in coordination with local
administrations.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civil administration has
issued advisory to the general public to avoid unnecessary
travelling on roads in Balochistan and GB as inclement weather
may cause hurdles on their way to respective destinations.
