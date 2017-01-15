Army, FC establish assistance centers in GB, Balochistan to help public stranded on roads

RAWALPINDI, Jan 15 (APP): Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps

(FC) have set up Assistance Camp and Crisis Management Centers in

order to provide assistance to stranded motorists and passengers

on roads of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, following heavy

snowfall and rainfall in respective areas.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, here

on Sunday, heavy snowfall has blocked roads in Chitral and

Balochistan where Army and FC troops have been employed to clear

roads of snow and subsequently restore vehicular traffic.

Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi

(NHW 25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW 65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW 40)

were opened on late Saturday for vehicles to ply smoothly.

FC Balochistan has established Crisis Management Centers at

Quetta, Sibi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kallat, and Khuzdar while

Army Assistance Camp has been established at Panakot, Malakand

Division for public assistance in coordination with local

administrations.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civil administration has

issued advisory to the general public to avoid unnecessary

travelling on roads in Balochistan and GB as inclement weather

may cause hurdles on their way to respective destinations.