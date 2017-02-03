Army divers to search victims of Nankana Sahib boat incident

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP): Following directions by Chief of Army

Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a team of Pakistan Army divers had

been dispatched to Nankana Sahib for searching out the victims of the capsized boat near Nankana Sahib.

According to a tweet message by Director General Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR), “COAS directs special search

efforts for victims of the capsized boat near Nankana Sahib. Army divers team have moved for the search operation.”