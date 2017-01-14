Army clears Lowari Pass for vehicular traffic

RAWALPINDI Jan 14 (APP): Army troops have cleared the Lowari top for vehicular traffic, which was blocked due to heavy snowfall in the area.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Saturday, due to Army’s timely response last night, road blockage caused due to snow / traffic congestion at under construction Lowari tunnel was cleared and all stranded passengers and light vehicles have passed.

The work at the 9-Km long tunnel, connecting Chitral with rest of the country is yet to be completed as the project was initiated during 1975.