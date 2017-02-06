Army carry out relief operation for snow slide affected peoples

RAWALPINDI, Feb 6 (APP): On directions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army on Monday initiated air relief operation for the affected peoples of snow slides in different areas of Chitral.

According to Inter services Public relations (ISPR), “On directions of COAS, Army helicopters delivered relief items including ration, coal stoves, blankets, and medicines for people of snow slide affected village.”

The helicopters provided relief goods in village Sher Shal while Commandant Chitral Scouts Col. Nazim has been supervising the transportation of relief assistance.

The COAS had directed to provide all assistance to the local administration in their relief efforts.