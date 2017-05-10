Army appreciates govt for removing misunderstandings about Dawn Leaks report: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI, May 10 (APP): Inter-Services Public Relations

(ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor Wednesday said

the Pakistan Army appreciated the government’s efforts to remove misunderstandings about the Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee report by

issuing a notification that contained complete facts and

recommendations.

Addressing a news conference here, he said on April 29 some

reports regarding outcome of the committee started appearing in media,

which were incomplete and not in line with the recommendations of the inquiry board.

The ISPR, he said, issued a press release and tweet in that

regard, following which such an impression was given by certain quarters that the Pakistan Army and the government were confronting each other.

The ISPR ISPR made it clear that the press release was not against

any government personality or institution, but for the incomplete notification.

He said whatsoever had happened was ‘very regrettable’ and such a

situation should have not developed.

The Pakistan Army, he said, was a strong state institution and would

continue to work and perform its constitutional obligation in coordination with other institutions for betterment of the country.

The army desired a strong democratic system in Pakistan as aspired

by the citizens, Major General Asif Ghafoor added.