Armed forces, LEAs play key role in fight against terrorism: Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua Tuesday said that armed forces, intelligence, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and people had played a key role in fight against terrorism.

The National Security Adviser expressed these views in a meeting with a Japanese delegation led by Eiji Yamamoto, Ambassador in-charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism along with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to regional security and counter terrorism cooperation between the two countaries were discussed, said a press release here.

The advisor briefed the delegation on regional security situation with a particular reference to role of Pakistan in fighting the terrorism.

The guests were fully briefed as to how Pakistani nation stood in unison to fight the menace of terrorism.

The envoy acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

‘‘We are very impressed by the progress Pakistan has made over the years to fight terrorism. Though our experience in this field is limited but we can help by extending technical expertise as Japan is always ready to cooperate to address the issue of terrorism”, he added.

He also stressed upon keeping a regular pace of bilateral engagements so that both the countries could have a better and secured future.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual concerns and interests including security issues and agreed to strengthen cooperation by enhancing interaction in future.

The delegation is in Pakistan for the Third Round of Pakistan Japan Counter Terrorism Consultation.